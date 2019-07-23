John Cena Makes a Surprise Appearance at Raw Reunion, Breaks out the Doctor of Thuganomics

WWE kicked off the special Raw Reunion episode of Monday Night Raw with a surprise, as John Cena appeared in Tampa, Florida to start off the night.
While Cena had not been officially for the show prior to the event, he had teased the possibility in a previous interview by saying “We will see.”
THE GOAT IS IN THE BUILDING.@JohnCena KICKS OFF #RAWReunion LIVE on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/NcpeeCkJCW— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
Cena started by listing off some of the biggest stars that will appear later in the show, then reiterated that WWE is still is home.
The 16-time champ was greeted in the ring by Jimmy and Jey Uso, who challenged him to break out the Doctor of Thuganomics. Cena was able to pull out a few rhymes before the trip introduced WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi.