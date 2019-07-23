John Cena Makes a Surprise Appearance at Raw Reunion, Breaks out the Doctor of Thuganomics

WWE kicked off the special Raw Reunion episode of Monday Night Raw with a surprise, as John Cena appeared in Tampa, Florida to start off the night.

While Cena had not been officially for the show prior to the event, he had teased the possibility in a previous interview by saying “We will see.”

Cena started by listing off some of the biggest stars that will appear later in the show, then reiterated that WWE is still is home.

The 16-time champ was greeted in the ring by Jimmy and Jey Uso, who challenged him to break out the Doctor of Thuganomics. Cena was able to pull out a few rhymes before the trip introduced WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi.