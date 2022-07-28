WWE Fans Want This Former Star To Face Seth Rollins At Summerslam

WWE SummerSlam is just a few days away, but today the event received a big shakeup, as WWE announced Riddle wasn't medically cleared to compete against Seth Rollins. Many were excited for the match, both because of the talent involved and the fact that it was one of the few rematches on the card. Rollins would then issue an apology to fans for not having a match on the card and said it was all out of his control, and then Triple H chimed in and said "I hear you". That's significant because Triple H is now the head of WWE Creative, and while there are a few names in the mix for Rollins' SummerSlam opponent, one name that is popping up quite a lot is Johnny Gargano.

Gargano chose not to re-sign with WWE when his contract expired, and he got a full goodbye promo before helping to build heat for Grayson Waller. Since then Gargano has been free to sign with anyone he pleases, but he put a return to wrestling on hold because he and Candice LeRae welcomed their first child, and he wanted to take some time and be a dad before jumping into a full schedule again.

He has started taking appearances and signings but has yet to reveal where or when he will return to in-ring action. That's part of the reason why some feel a WWE return could be in the cards, as Gargano had a stellar run in NXT when it was under Triple H's control, and now that he's in power on SmackDown and Raw, a main roster debut looks a bit different compared to when Vince was in control of things.

Granted, there are other names mentioned like Carmelo Hayes and Bray Wyatt, but Gargano's name pops up more than everyone else, and you can see some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.