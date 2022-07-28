WWE Fans Want This Former Star To Face Seth Rollins At Summerslam
WWE SummerSlam is just a few days away, but today the event received a big shakeup, as WWE announced Riddle wasn't medically cleared to compete against Seth Rollins. Many were excited for the match, both because of the talent involved and the fact that it was one of the few rematches on the card. Rollins would then issue an apology to fans for not having a match on the card and said it was all out of his control, and then Triple H chimed in and said "I hear you". That's significant because Triple H is now the head of WWE Creative, and while there are a few names in the mix for Rollins' SummerSlam opponent, one name that is popping up quite a lot is Johnny Gargano.
Gargano chose not to re-sign with WWE when his contract expired, and he got a full goodbye promo before helping to build heat for Grayson Waller. Since then Gargano has been free to sign with anyone he pleases, but he put a return to wrestling on hold because he and Candice LeRae welcomed their first child, and he wanted to take some time and be a dad before jumping into a full schedule again.
He has started taking appearances and signings but has yet to reveal where or when he will return to in-ring action. That's part of the reason why some feel a WWE return could be in the cards, as Gargano had a stellar run in NXT when it was under Triple H's control, and now that he's in power on SmackDown and Raw, a main roster debut looks a bit different compared to when Vince was in control of things.
Granted, there are other names mentioned like Carmelo Hayes and Bray Wyatt, but Gargano's name pops up more than everyone else, and you can see some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.
Pretty Good To Me
Seth Rollins VS Johnny Gargano seems pretty good to me. #WWE— Croptic (@Croptic_) July 27, 2022
Usher
Triple H: Who am I gonna pick for Seth Rollins opponent at Summerslam?
Johnny Gargano: pic.twitter.com/T29vkFT3Q6— 💸👑✨💯Rasheed💯✨👑💸 (@RDB_KING1) July 27, 2022
Already In Town
If HHH really wants to make a creative splash, they keep the match but have Johnny Gargano serve as Riddle’s replacement. He’s already going to be in town this weekend for Starrcast. https://t.co/RIsYg8y19v— Scoops (@ejmaroun) July 28, 2022
A Banger Of A Match
Give me a Seth Rollins segment at SummerSlam where he gets MAD for being left off the show after Riddle got pulled. Rollins demands to be on the show and will take any challenger.
Out comes Johnny Gargano.
20+ min banger of a match. Everyone will be happy.— Ango (@theofficialango) July 27, 2022
Time To Pull A Cody
Time for Johnny Gargano to pull a Cody Rhodes 😍 #WWERaw #SmackDown #SummerSlam #JohnnyGargano #RebelHeart
Seth Rollins is in the middle of the ring lights turn off pyro goes off
Rebel Heart start playing: pic.twitter.com/csjULT091d— JonnyLeTran5 👑 (@JonnyLeTran5) July 27, 2022
High Time
Oof. 😬
WWE just announced Riddle is no longer medically cleared to wrestle at WWE Summerslam 2022. His match with Seth Rollins has been postponed.
Are we getting a replacement? If so, I think it's high time Triple H calls Johnny Gargano. pic.twitter.com/FjI2guv3ye— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) July 27, 2022
In The Building
Johnny Gargano coming last second: pic.twitter.com/e0Z4pK2xqb— King Jon 👑 (@KingJon__) July 27, 2022
He's Ready
Johnny Gargano is ready pic.twitter.com/nDQlM559AP— RJ... 8•24 (@RJ2OO) July 27, 2022