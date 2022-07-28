Triple H Responds to Seth Rollins' SummerSlam Apology to WWE Fans

The card for WWE SummerSlam received a surprising shakeup today when it was announced that Riddle vs Seth Rollins would no longer be happening during the event, as Riddle won't be able to compete (at least in the world of kayfabe). Since then many have been wondering what will happen with Rollins, as now he doesn't have an opponent for the show and it was one of the few original match-ups on the current card. Rollins then issued an apology to fans who bought a ticket to SummerSlam hoping to see him in action and that it was out of his control, and now Triple H, who is the new head of creative, has responded to Rollins' message.

Earlier today Rollins posted this apology to Twitter, writing "For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They'll hear ya someday."

Not too long ago Triple H quote Tweeted that Tweet and then added the caption "I hear you!". A recent report said that much of the plan for SummerSlam will stay the same despite Triple H now being in the creative driver's seat, but one report did mention that he would love to make one splash at the event, but only if it makes sense.

It doesn't seem like he will push any changes through just because, but perhaps this is the way towards a big match-up that could spark some energy for the show. In the comments of the Tweet, a few names are most prevalent, those being Johnny Gargano, Carmelo Hayes, and Bray Wyatt. A recent report did suggest that one talent who recently left WWE would consider returning now that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are in positions of power, and some are thinking that means Gargano could make a WWE return.

Others want someone from NXT to be brought up and receive that big SummerSlam spotlight, and Hayes definitely fits that bill. He's already done so much in NXT to this point, and while he could make a run at the NXT Championship, it wouldn't be a bad thing to move him up and feature him in a more than likely fantastic match against Rollins. That would be one stellar introduction to the larger WWE fanbase after all.

As for Wyatt, well, that's probably a stretch, but you never know.

