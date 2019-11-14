AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley Issues Challenge To The Entire Locker Room

Just 72 hours after his excruciating match with Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear, Jon Moxley was in action in the very first bout of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Moxley made quick work of Michael Nakazawa. Following his victory, Moxley got on the microphone to address the roster, with his first comment being “does that one count?” Moxley’s victory over Omega at Full Gear was an “unsanctioned match.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moxley proceeded to talk about how Omega would never be the same after their hardcore-style match on Saturday. He then turned to the camera and put the entire AEW locker room on notice.

Check out the footage below.

Who will take on the challenge issued by @JonMoxley?

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/HCn1nFOHkA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 14, 2019

Later on during the show, the challenge was accepted by none other than Darby Allin.

Who do you think about Moxley vs. Allin? Let us know in the comments section below and be sure to give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things AEW.