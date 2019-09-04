Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Match Booked for AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will try to make their grudge match finally happen when AEW returns to pay-per-view on Nov. 9 with the Full Gear event.

AEW officially announced on Wednesday that the match, which was scheduled for the All Out show on Saturday but had to be cancelled a week prior due to Moxley suffering from a MRSA infection in his elbow. Omega took on PAC instead, and wound up losing via referee stoppage.

🚨#AEWFullGear – Match Announcement🚨

Saturday, November 9th, 2019 – 7pm Local Start Time@RoFoArena – Baltimore, MD

Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

Saturday, November 9th, 2019 – 7pm Local Start Time@RoFoArena – Baltimore, MD

Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

Moxley made his announcement via Twitter back on Aug. 23.

“I’m absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I’d rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn’t be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out,” Moxley wrote. “I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I’ll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT.

“Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in,” he added. “You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I’m looking forward to watching as a fan myself. This f—ing sucks.”

Omega didn’t seem pleased by the announcement.

We haven’t given up on this one, huh? https://t.co/B2DXMtc7O3 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 4, 2019

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion was furious after he learned the news. He cut a heel promo after the match was cancelled on AEW’s YouTube channel and blaming Moxley for being unprofessional.

“You got a boo-boo on your elbow,” Omega said. “What’s your explanation? You just gonna write a sappy tweet apologizing to everyone? Make everyone feel bad for you? ‘Kenny? What happened to the dream match? Kenny, what happened to Jon Moxley? What happened to my dream?’ Did I go to Japan and wrestle 24 days in a month before fighting you? No, you see, I did this thing Jon, it’s called being a professional. What am I supposed to say? I was ready. I took you seriously. I never got myself injured. I got myself in the best shape of my life. You never took me seriously. You never took this pay-per-view seriously.”

“You owe everyone an apology, you owe me an apology, and you should really look in the mirror, Jon,” he added. “You should look in the mirror and you should ask yourself, ‘what the f— am I doing? … See Jon, I would love to wish you a speedy recovery. That’s what I’m supposed to say. But at this point, I could really give a — if you ever come back.”