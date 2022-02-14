Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Leaves Company, Visa Expires

Josh Alexander, a former Impact World Champion and two-time Impact Tag Team Champion as one-half of The North, confirmed on Monday that he is officially a free agent. Unfortunately, his work visa has expired and he added that he’ll need to return to his native country of Canada and sort out certain paperwork before he can return to the United States and work for other promotions.

Alexander was seemingly being pushed as the next big singles star in Impact when he invoked Option C on his X Division Championship reign in order to challenge Christian Cage for the title at last year’s Bound for Glory. He won the title, only to lose it moments later to Moose following a Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy cash-in (a la WWE’s Money in the Bank). He was supposed to represent Team Impact at the upcoming No Surrender event, but was sent home via Scott D’Amore after attacking Big Kon (Konnor of WWE’s The Ascension) and continuing to demand his rematch with Moose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

His tweet on Monday also confirmed that he’ll have to cancel his upcoming bookings in other independent promotions. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful then confirmed that Alexander’s free agency is legitimate.

https://twitter.com/Walking_Weapon/status/1493330986855284744?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As to where “The Walking Weapon” goes next is anyone’s guess, though his name was mentioned on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite and the other half of The North, Ethan Page, is already with the promotion. Alexander talked about the possibility of the two reuniting in an interview with ComicBook last year.

“I think we were both happy in our situations, with the challenges we’ve been given. We’re playing in separate fan boxes,” Alexander said. “Understandably, there’s this chemistry between the two of us, as tag team members, that doesn’t come along very often. And it’d be a horrible waste, especially with the amount of dream matches that fans want to see. So, from a business perspective and a pro-wrestling perspective, I think, there’s a lot to be left on the table if it doesn’t happen.”