Karl Anderson and Wife Having Fourth Son Today

SmackDown Superstar and one half of The Good Brothers Karl Anderson and his wife are expecting their fourth child on Wednesday.

Anderson broke the news on Twitter later Tuesday night.

“Anyways…

Having my 4th son in the morning..

What a #PowerfulBrother I am

Love n respect to all of the @WWE fans, and my friends n family Worldwide ..,” he wrote.

The 38-year old Cincinnati native and his wife already have a triple threat of boys, but now that the fourth is on the way, and Anderson family will likely become the Bullet Club’s farm team.

Along with Luke Gallows, Anderson joined WWE ins 2016 after a fruitful career in promotions like New Japan, PWG, and Ring of Honor. The pair of wrestling journeyman won the Raw Tag Team Titles at the 2017 Royal Rumble. In April of this year, they made the jump to SmackDown in the Superstar Shake-Up.