Ken Shamrock Returning To Impact Wrestling For The First Time Since 2004

Ken Shamrock is returning to Impact Wrestling for the first time in 15 years.

When Impact was born in 2002 as NWA-TNA, Shamrock was the company’s very first Heavyweight Champion, winning the NWA Heavyweight Championship in a gauntlet match on June 19th, 2002, TNA’s first-ever broadcast. He held the title for 49 days, eventually losing it to Ron Killings (R-Truth) on the August 7th, 2002 TNA broadcast.

Shamrock’s last appearance for TNA/Impact Wrestling was in 2004 when he worked a brief angle that summer alongside Jeff Jarrett. After that, he remained out of pro wrestling for the most part outside of some sporadic appearances at some independent shows. He returned to the ring last year for the first time since 2009, working a couple of matches for Battle Championship Wrestling in Australia.

In recent weeks, Shamrock was drawn back to Impact by feuding with Moose over social media. Shamrock and Impact Champion Brian Cage were discussing having a match when Moose came into the conversation.

SO YOU HAVE DEFENDED THE IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ONCE IN THREE MONTHS AND YOU WANNA HAVE A PLAYFIGHT WITH SHAMROCK???? I GUESS YOU GUYS BOTH FIGHT ONCE EVERY FEW YEARS SO…….WHAT A PATHETIC JOKE YOU ARE BRIAN https://t.co/mAYbuiTKS6 — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 21, 2019

This got a response out of Shamrock.

@MrGMSI_BCage whose the angry guy? For future reference, I don’t “playfight” not with Cage, or a wannabe @terrycrews — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 21, 2019

This then brought about a series of responses, including Tommy Dreamer stepping in, which you can read below.

Is that supposed to be a joke? Are you punch drunk from all those beatings? Don’t step to me bitch, I started in the NFL and made more money in the league than you will ever see. Don’t try and get over on me, And trust me you don’t want to see me angry https://t.co/egS3pD7l0x — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 21, 2019

Yo, I think maybe you should have gotten some of those stem cells injected in your brain…. Why don’t you concentrate on your stupid bare knuckle promotion so all your boys can be as punch drunk as you… ? I am 6’5” and 300lbs, this wouldn’t even be a fair fight. Now STFU https://t.co/modM7pY5F7 — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 21, 2019

What? You think Mr. Impact Wrestling is just going to show up and gift you an instant sellout?

Sorry Ken, not happening….. I’m too busy being the hottest star in pro wrestling.

But hey, best of luck with your little show….. and your attempts to stay relevant 🤣 https://t.co/WKOucumb26 — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 22, 2019

With all due respect ….FUCK OFF Tommy. https://t.co/i6u1aoddFM — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 22, 2019

MMA is Trash……I’m more of a boxing guy….. Boxers are real Athletes — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 22, 2019

Eventually, Shamrock revealed his return to Impact Wrestling for their tapings in Las Vegas on September 5th and 6th.