WWE

Ken Shamrock Returning To Impact Wrestling For The First Time Since 2004

Ken Shamrock is returning to Impact Wrestling for the first time in 15 years.When Impact was born […]

By

Ken Shamrock is returning to Impact Wrestling for the first time in 15 years.

When Impact was born in 2002 as NWA-TNA, Shamrock was the company’s very first Heavyweight Champion, winning the NWA Heavyweight Championship in a gauntlet match on June 19th, 2002, TNA’s first-ever broadcast. He held the title for 49 days, eventually losing it to Ron Killings (R-Truth) on the August 7th, 2002 TNA broadcast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shamrock’s last appearance for TNA/Impact Wrestling was in 2004 when he worked a brief angle that summer alongside Jeff Jarrett. After that, he remained out of pro wrestling for the most part outside of some sporadic appearances at some independent shows. He returned to the ring last year for the first time since 2009, working a couple of matches for Battle Championship Wrestling in Australia.

In recent weeks, Shamrock was drawn back to Impact by feuding with Moose over social media. Shamrock and Impact Champion Brian Cage were discussing having a match when Moose came into the conversation.

This got a response out of Shamrock.

This then brought about a series of responses, including Tommy Dreamer stepping in, which you can read below.

Eventually, Shamrock revealed his return to Impact Wrestling for their tapings in Las Vegas on September 5th and 6th.

Tagged:

Related Posts