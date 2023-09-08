Kenny Omega Accepts Demetrious Johnson's Street Fighter 6 Challenge at AEW WrestleDream, Shots Thrown at Xavier Woods

One Championship Flyweight World Champion Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson has thrown down the gauntlet to one of AEW's biggest stars, and in the process, both stars took some jabs at a fan-favorite WWE Superstar. In the new episode of Johnson's MightyCast podcast, Michael Wonsover asked Johnson if he could take Kenny Omega in Street Fighter, and Johnson didn't hesitate to say he would take Omega out easily. He then put some money behind it and challenged Omega to Street Fighter 6 at AEW's WrestleDream event, and Omega has now accepted the challenge. While WWE's Xavier Woods isn't involved at the moment, that didn't keep him from getting a few shots thrown his way by both Johnson and Omega and now we're just waiting to see what he has to say about it.

It all started on the MightyCast, and when Wonsover asked if he could beat Omega in Street Fighter 6, Johnson didn't hesitate for a second. "I would f*** him up in Street Fighter 6. Absolutely. I'll put money on it. Kenny Omega, people out there say you're one of the greatest at Street Fighter 6, but I'm putting a hundred dollars right now...hell, I'll put a thousand dollars on it," Johnson said.

Hey @KennyOmegamanX, I hear you're pretty good at Street Fighter. How about you put your money where your mouth is and face ME at @AEW WrestleDream in my hometown of Seattle in a 1 v 1 battle in Street Fighter 6!



Loser donates to the charity of the winner's choosing. You game? pic.twitter.com/T2j10ShIiA — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 7, 2023

"Street Fighter 6, me vs you. I guarantee I'd beat you," Johnson said. "We can do five matches. Street Fighter 6, not modern controllers, classic. Classic controllers, or you can do modern if you want. Bet you a thousand dollars your boy Mighty right here beats you at Street Fighter 6. Ball's in your court playboy."

Anyone’s free to insult my wrestling ability but this cockamamie idea that you’re better at Street Fighter than me?! That makes it personal. For charity, I’ll do it – Heck, I can even put you in touch with @AustinCreedWins . You guys can bond over being losers, etc. https://t.co/meWcHtrb5H — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 8, 2023

Johnson took the challenge a step further, issuing the challenge on social media and then adding that the loser would donate money to a charity of the winner's choosing. On Twitter, Johnson wrote, "Hey @KennyOmegamanX, I hear you're pretty good at Street Fighter. How about you put your money where your mouth is and face ME at @AEW WrestleDream in my hometown of Seattle in a 1 v 1 battle in Street Fighter 6! Loser donates to the charity of the winner's choosing. You game?"

Omega later responded and accepted the challenge, but not before declaring his own skill in Street Fighter and taking a shot at Woods. "Anyone's free to insult my wrestling ability but this cockamamie idea that you're better at Street Fighter than me?! That makes it personal," Omega said. "For charity, I'll do it – Heck, I can even put you in touch with @AustinCreedWins . You guys can bond over being losers, etc."

The Woods talk didn't stop there, as Johnson replied to Omega's tweet, writing, "hahah @KennyOmegamanX i worked @AustinCreedWins at @BandaiNamcoUS when dragonball fighter z came out this will be no different! #mightygaming"

It all but seems official now, so hopefully fans will get a date and time of when this will all go down. Both Johnson and Omega are going to bring their A-Game, and it should be quite entertaining to see them throw down. As for Woods, hopefully, he responds to all this soon, and who knows, maybe he will end up getting in on some Street Fighter 6 too.

