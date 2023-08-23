Kenny Omega Announces AEW Fight Forever’s Fortnite-Style “Stadium Stampede” Mode Launch Date

All Elite Wrestling’s first venture into the video game space has arrived. AEW Fight Forever was released this past June to relatively positive reviews, with many praising the arcade-style gameplay. That said, there were some detractors of AEW Fight Forever, with critics and fans alike noting how limited the game is in its modes. Outside of the career mode and Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, AEW Fight Forever was without much variety upon launch. That was promised to change at some point in the near future, as AEW announced that a “Stadium Stampede” mode would soon be coming to the game.

Modeled after the AEW match type of the same name, Stadium Stampede is AEW Fight Forever‘s answer to battle royal games like Fortnite. Bringing 30 wrestlers into a football stadium, Stadium Stampede has the participants battle it out until there is one player left standing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

AEW Fight Forever: Stadium Stampede Mode’s Date Revealed

As announced by AEW Games President Kenny Omega, AEW Fight Forever‘s Stadium Stampede mode will be available to play “within the next 24 hours.” This announcement was made at 12 AM ET on August 23rd, so players can expect the free AEW Fight Forever update to be made available at some point today.

AEW President Tony Khan also made an appearance in the announcement video. Khan emphasized that now is the perfect time to drop Stadium Stampede as the first-ever international Stadium Stampede Match is taking place this weekend at AEW ALL IN: London. One of the participants in that match, Eddie Kingston, also showed face in the announcement video to plug the pay-per-view.

You can check out the announcement below…

https://twitter.com/AEWGames/status/1694198004738113856?s=20

AEW Fight Forever Review

ComicBook.com’s Connor Casey got the chance to play AEW Fight Forever early this past June and gave the game 4 out of 5 stars.

“AEW: Fight Forever has the core of a genuinely great wrestling game, as the gameplay is pure, unabashedly fun. And while going the route of No Man’s Sky has been teased in interviews — in which waves of post-launch updates and DLC help improve the experience — it’s also possible this goes the route of Street Fighter where a sequel could build off the original idea and strike gold,” Casey said in his review. “This game won’t change the pro wrestling video game landscape, but fans of AEW and players looking for a different experience from WWE’s annual offering will enjoy it.”

AEW ALL IN: London goes down this Sunday, August 27th at 1 PM ET.