AEW CEO Tony Khan Opens Up About Kenny Omega Injuries

All Elite Wrestling star and former champion Kenny Omega has been sidelined for quite a while. The wrestler had a number of lingering injuries that were finally addressed this year, but he recently explained that his rehab for those injuries has been difficult. Omega went as far as to say he may consider retiring if he suffers another setback while rehabilitating. That may make some wrestling fans fearful of Omega's future, but AEW CEO Tony Khan is still optimistic about the wrestler's rehab and future.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Khan commented on Omega's difficult injuries and road back to full strength. He stopped short of putting a timetable on a potential Omega return, but reiterated that he thought the start would be back in the ring at some point.

"I'm always concerned whenever a wrestler has an injury, but in Kenny Omega's case he carried the load through more injuries than probably anyone I've seen in terms of working through a sustained period where he was limited and still having great matches in the ring, and also doing great box office for the company as a great champion," Khan said." It is a little bit different because you're dealing with multiple injuries as opposed to one injury. I'm optimistic. I don't want to put a timetable on it. I'm still optimistic Kenny's coming back."

When the subject of Omega's recent retirement comments were brought up, Khan said that he "feels good" about his return. He doesn't seem to envision any more major setbacks for the star.

"I think it's gonna go well. I think he's gonna be OK," he said. "I don't know when and I'm optimistic. Nobody can put themselves in his shoes, but I feel good about it. I'm gonna talk more to him too. I know he's been through a lot but I know he's still trying to get back."