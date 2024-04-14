Kenny Omega Isn't Ruling Out Surgery After Scary Diverticulitis Diagnosis

Kenny Omega has been battling a severe case of diverticulitis and diverticulosis since December when he admitted himself to the hospital following an episode of AEW Dynamite. He had been dealing with the effects of what he thought was an ulcer from his prior injuries until doctors notified him that if he had waited a day longer it could have spelled disaster for the Best Bout Machine. In his time out of the ring, he's taken to starting a Twitch channel to stream games and chat with fans where he regularly gives updates on his condition.

Recently he's noted that he may very well need surgery if he wants to get back into the ring again, but his day-to-day life has been saved by a supplement line that helps keep the inflammation in his gut down so he can have some semblance of comfort.

"Even though I'm very much still dealing with the effects of diverticulitis and diverticulosis. There is this wonderful clinic, LifeMed Clinic over in Baltimore, and they have helped a number of wrestlers. They have done stuff with DPP and DDP Yoga. Their professionals were able to hook me up with a supplement line consisting of the stuff that I need for general gut health and healing peptides, has helped me feel very good in my day-to-day," Omega explained on his latest Twitch stream. "Before, I was having one real bad day and one real good day. On streaming days, I would almost stay in bed until 5 p.m. to make sure I could do it. It's something I wanted to do. IV drips, being hydrated, even though it sounds like a strange thing. When it's bad, you don't feel like digesting anything because drinking and eating hurts. With these supplements, a lot of my inflammation has gone down. I'm able to eat properly and drink more fluids without feeling discomfort. Aside from feeling sensitive to the touch, for a quick second I thought, 'Oh my goodness, is it possible I'm able to go back without surgery?' Nah. The first time I take someone's double foot stomp, even if it's Marko Stunt or Riho, something is probably going to blow. Even if Dobby walks on my belly, that's a 21-pound cat. As good as I feel right now in my day to day and training, once impact starts to get involved or you have to use your core to do heavy lifts, that's when things start to get dangerous. I'm going to have to make sure it's all taken care of."

Omega has made it clear he doesn't currently have a timetable on when he can return to the ring but AEW President Tony Khan recently told Comicbook.com that they are "hopeful" and "optimistic" about a future in-ring return. "I don't want to put pressure on it," Khan noted. "He was really in a bad way. I don't want to put a timetable or try to rush him back, but I'm optimistic we'll see Kenny Omega again. Certainly it's something for all the fans to look forward to. I think everybody's just going to go crazy when Kenny does come back, which I think we're all very optimistic about."

