PAC Knocks Out Kenny Omega In Shocking Fashion At AEW All Out

PAC picked up an impressive win over Kenny Omega at All Out on Saturday night, beating tone of the faces of AEW with a Brutalizer in the middle of the ring.

The crowd in Chicago was jacked for this match and rightfully so. The two competitors went out and gave it everything they had in a hart-hitting affair that saw each man trade offense in a back and forth affair.

In a shocking finish, PAC locked in the Brutalizer to try and get the submission, bringing Omega to the mat and putting him to sleep to win the match. The crowd was absolutely shocked, with some boo’s and shaking heads visible in the crowd.

Omega was originally booked to wrestle Jon Moxley at the Sears Centre event, but the match had to be scrapped after Moxley announced he was dealing with a MRSA infection in his elbow and needed surgery.

“I’m absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I’d rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn’t be worse,” Moxley wrote in a series of tweets back on Aug. 23. “In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I’ll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT.”

Within an hour of Moxley’s announcement, AEW announced Pac as his replacement. The British wrestler was originally supposed to debut for the company at Double or Nothing against Adam Page, but he was pulled from the show due to reported “creative differences” with the company.