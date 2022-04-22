KENTA Wants CM Punk at NJPW and AEW's Forbidden Door Event

✖

AEW's Tony Khan revealed his big announcement on this week's Dynamite, which was a new event titled the Forbidden Door. Khan announced it alongside NJPW President Takami Ohbari, though Adam Cole then jumped in to take the spotlight a bit and announce details himself, and Jay White got in on the action too. Now stars from both companies will collide and deliver some dream matchups, and Kenta wants in on the action. In fact, he already called his shot against one of AEW's biggest stars CM Punk, as in his Instagram story Kenta said "Give Me Best In The World, I AM Best In The Galaxy" (via Fightful).

KENTA and CM Punk use the GTS as their finisher, and once the event was revealed that potential face-off was brought up quite a bit. Now KENTA is making it clear that he wants the fight with Punk, and odds are that is exactly what we'll get when the event finally happens. It isn't confirmed quite yet though, but there's plenty of time for an appearance or promo on Dynamite and Rampage to get this match into high gear.

KENTA wants CM Punk at Forbidden Door pic.twitter.com/HqxvjoJmrK — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) April 22, 2022

"As the world continues to reopen, I'm making sure the Forbidden Door follows suit and we can finally give fans the dream events they've always imagined," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. "The United Center was home to one of AEW's biggest events of all time, The First Dance, where CM Punk made his return to wrestling after a seven-year hiatus. This summer, fans of AEW and NJPW can expect the unexpected during this extraordinary, first-of-its-kind pay-per-view between our two incredible companies."

"As we have done for more than 50 years, the power of pro-wrestling can energize people by fulfilling their dreams," said Takami Ohbari, President of NJPW. "Now, it's quite an important mission for us, the pro-wrestling industry as a whole. We are not only opening this door. We will show you NJPW's genuine Strong-Style beyond the Forbidden door."

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, June 26th, and tickets will go on sale for it on May 6th at 11 AM EST at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. No matches have been confirmed yet but we'll keep you posted.

