Watch: Kevin Owens Challenges Shane McMahon to SummerSlam Match, Puts WWE Career on the Line

Kevin Owens took to YouTube on Monday with a SummerSlam challenge for Shane McMahon.

“Shane I know you plan on addressing me on SmackDown Live, so I figured I would address you right here, right now, because I have this overwhelming need to tell you that as a human being I consider you to be nothing more than a disgusting, rotting piece of garbage,” Owens said in a video filmed in his car. “But I actually think you’re even worse than that as a business man. Because we know what’s about to happen. SummerSlam is right around the corner and before we know it you’re going to announce yourself in a match at SummerSlam. But when you do that, how about you put yourself in a match at SummerSlam against me.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Because SmackDown Live has been a one-man show for far too long now, and Tuesday nights have become nothing more than a vehicle for you to come out and tell everybody how great you are and for you to feed your own giant ego, and for you to belittle everyone around you. And quite frankly, I can’t take it anymore. It makes me sick, it makes me want to throw up. I just can’t take it.”

He then threw out a special stipulation, putting his own career on the line.

“So how about this, you take this match at SummerSlam Shane, and if you beat me I’ll quit,” he said. “I’ll leave.”

Owens turned babyface on an episode of SmackDown Live after growing tired of Dolph Ziggler insistent promos that he should be the one getting title opportunities. McMahon intervened and tried to send Owens home after getting into a fight with Ziggler in a parking lot, but the former Universal Champion responded by cutting a work-shoot promo on McMahon and hitting him with a Stunner. He followed that up with yet another Stunner this past week to close out the show.

This week’s SmackDown has been promoted as the night McMahon will call out Owens for his recent attacks, so it’s likely this match gets booked at some point.

McMahon’s heel turn can be traced all the way back to Crown Jewel when he beat Ziggler to win the World Cup tournament and earn the title of “Best in the World.” This led to a tag team with The Miz, followed by a heel turn and feud where McMahon won consecutive pay-per-view bouts against Miz. He then turned his attention to Roman Reigns, earning a win over him at Super ShowDown before losing a tag match against Reigns and Undertaker at Extreme Rules.