WWE WrestleMania: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in No Holds Barred Match

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match! When it was first revealed that there were plans to bring back Stone Cold Steven Austin for a special edition of the KO Show for WrestleMania’s first night, fans had been wondering what to expect. Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that their segment was going to be the main event of the night as fans had no idea what the real plan was. That was until the two of them had a segment and Kevin Owens officially challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, to which the veteran accepted.

After asking for a referee, Austin reflected on the fact that Dallas, TX is where he had his very first match and it could be where he’ll have his last. It was then revealed that the bell rang, and the two of them really got their match going. It was a massive surprise to fans, and Austin still went on to doing what he does best and stomped Owens for the first few minutes of their match while being sure to drink some beers in the process. It was a full-on match for sure.

Being a No Holds Barred match, Austin was able to do every single thing fans expected of him with lots of major moves, dirty tricks, and tons of punishment. At the same time, Owens was allowed to get in some of his own hits as well. The two of them not only tore apart the ring, but headed into the crowd with a series of major punches as well. Owens even managed to suplex Austin straight on the concrete.

It was a brutal match where the two of them dealt out a ton of punishment to one another, but there was really no other way it could end…and that was with Austin beating Owens across the entire arena before delivering one final Stunner to end it all. Owens managed to get his version in, but it really didn’t compare to the original. As for the rest of the night, the full card and results for night one of WrestleMania 2022 break down as such:

The Usos def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs (SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin

The Miz and Logan Paul def. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch (Raw Women’s Championship Match)

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair def. Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

Stone Cold Steve Austin def. Kevin Owens

What do you think? How do you feel about the KO Show turning into a full No Holds Barred match? How did you feel seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin in action again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!