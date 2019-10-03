Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Appear on AEW Dynamite

The inaugural episode of All Elite Wrestling‘s weekly TV show Dynamite is currently underway on TNT, featuring the likes of Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and many other wrestling superstars. And while they’re facing some competition from WWE’s NXT promotion, AEW has earned a lot of fans because of its impressive PPV events. And for this major event kicking off the promotion’s weekly shows, they’re also getting some star power in the form of The Jay & Silent Bob Reboot stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, sitting in the front row for the event.

Smith and Mewes watched in awe as Cody crashed in front of them in the opening match against Sammy Guevara. They then got into with with the tag team the Best Friends before Private Party came to back them up.

Smith and Mewes are heavy into the promotional circuit for The Jay & Silent Bob Reboot which premieres later this month. The writer and director also teased a collaboration with Jericho with the wrestler set to make a cameo. Jericho will also appear in Smith’s upcoming horror film Killroy Was Here.

“[Chris Jericho] joined #jayandsilentbobreboot last week in a scene stolen from some of the 80’s road movies I grew up watching! This was the first time [Jason Mewes] shared screen time with #rawisjericho but it’s the second time I’ve worked with the #fozzy frontman (the first being on the forthcoming horror anthology #killroywashere),” Smith wrote on Instagram. “And both times, this super sweet Canadian kid has been cast waaaaay against type. If I ever get to make another movie after this one, I told Chris he’s gonna be a good guy (maybe we’ll finally do that Canadian James Bond comedy we talked about on the podcast that one time).”

We’ll see if Smith continues his tenure with AEW in the future. Who doesn’t want to see him follow in the footsteps of David Arquette and compete for the Heavyweight Championship?

AEW Dynamite airs Mondays on TNT.