Kevin Smith Teases Chris Jericho Cameo in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith took to Instagram on Thursday with photos of himself, Jason Mewes and AEW’s Chris Jericho as the three posed on the set of the upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot to announce that the former WWE Undisputed Champion would be making a brief appearance in the movie.

“I was there when #y2jayandsilentbob happened!” Smith wrote while captioning the photos. “(Chris Jericho) joined #jayandsilentbobreboot last week in a scene stolen from some of the 80’s road movies I grew up watching! This was the first time (Jason Mewes) shared screen time with #rawisjericho but it’s the second time I’ve worked with the #fozzy frontman (the first being on the forthcoming horror anthology #killroywashere). And both times, this super sweet Canadian kid has been cast waaaaay against type.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If I ever get to make another movie after this one, I told Chris he’s gonna be a good guy (maybe we’ll finally do that Canadian James Bond comedy we talked about on the podcast that one time),” Smith continued. “After today, we only have 8 shooting days left on @jayandsilentbob Reboot, which is basically the entire third act. I’ve got 40 minutes of the movie already edited and I’ll cut more this weekend. Thanks to @dpronlevy, the movie is way better than I even wanted it to be (Reboot is easily one of my best looking movies to date). And starting at noon, it’s all cameos all the time from here on out, as fresh famous faces join us every day until we wrap!”

Jericho is star in Smith’s upcoming film Killroy Was Here as “The Gator Chaser.” as well.

The former WWE star announced back in January that he was signing a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling. He’s booked to face Kenny Omega at the promotion’s first official event, Double or Nothing, on May 25 in a rematch from their bout at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

Jericho explained why he chose the new promotion on an episode of Talk is Jericho.

“It’s a little bit hard because I’ve worked for WWE for 19 years, love the WWE,” he said. “But I put myself into Chris Jericho’s shoes from back in 1998 when I was contemplating leaving WCW and thinking, ‘How much further can I go in WCW under these rules? Under these conditions?’ And I realized I probably can’t go much farther.

“After some introspection, the answer was ‘Yes I can do this.’ Because what AEW is doing is they’re showing me respect, and they’re showing me that they have a lot of expectations for me,” he added. “The cart is on my back, I have to do great work and I have go the extra mile to make this work. In WWE, it doesn’t matter what I do, it’s still going to be WWE. In AEW, it does matter what I do and I have to be my best. And I have to really use my 29 years of experience to help build this company. And that was exciting to me.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!