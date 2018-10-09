Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Post-Fight Brawl Could Cost Him $2 Million

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 made him $2 million. However his second fight of the night—against a McGregor cronie—could cost him every penny.

In an interview with TMZ, UFC President Dana White said that the Nevada State Athletic Commission is considering keeping Nurmagomedov’s entire purse from Saturday night’s pay-per-view.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They took his whole purse right now and they’re talking about keeping his purse,” he said. “You should not be able to keep his whole purse.”

White continued by saying he doesn’t believe the fine will be so steep, rather a number around $250,000 is more likely. He did say that Nurmagomedov will probably be suspended for his actions, and that’s a decision he will agree with.

It looks like the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is set to miss a few months, but for McGregor, White thinks Tony Ferguson may be the Irishman’s next Octagon opponent.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor’s fight was one-sided, but that’s been overshadowed by the pre and post-fight melodrama. After tapping McGregor in the fourth round, Nurmagomedov was provoked by Dillon Danis and within seconds after his victory, Khabib had already entered his second fight of the night—this time in the UFC crowd. A melee ensued that saw Mgregor, too get involved but things were soon broken up. While some theorized that all of this was for show, it does appear that Khabbis will be losing real money for decision.

This story is developing…