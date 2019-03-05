WWE Releases Statement Following Death of King Kong Bundy

Late Monday night, the wrestling world learned that King Kong Bundy passed away at the age of 61.

Bundy, real name Christopher Pallies, was said to be dealing with a few health issues but the cause of his death is still unknown. Promoter and longtime friends David Herro broke the sad news in a Facebook post”Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family.”

Bundy will be remembered as one of the most influential wrestlers of all-time. As the prototypical “monster heel” Bundy was able to amplify the heroics of those like Hulk Hogan. WWE released an official statement following Bundy’s passing.

King Kong Bundy passes away WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Legend King Kong Bundy has passed away. Bundy was appropriately called the “walking condominium,” standing at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds. The sight of Bundy stepping between the ropes was intimidating enough, but his crushing offense proved that he was every bit as destructive as advertised. In fact, Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up. The Atlantic City, N.J., native broke into WWE in the 1980s, dominating at the first WrestleMania and memorably challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship inside a Steel Cage at WrestleMania 2. Although Bundy left WWE in the late ’80s, he returned in 1994 as part of The Million Dollar Corporation, once again destroying rivals with the Avalanche Splash and proving that he was one of the greatest and most eye-catching big men to lace up a set of boots. WWE extends its condolences to Bundy’s family, friends and fans.

Bundy’s WrestleMania 2 performance was packed with significance. At the unprecedented age of 28, Bundy anchored what proved to be one of the more pivotal match ins WWE history. By losing to Hulk Hogan, Bundy essentially fueled Hulkamania for its legendary run in the ’80s and ’90’s.

To many wrestlers, Bundy’s persona was ahead of its time. As a big man who could talk, move well, and work safely, Bundy owned a rare skillset. And by all accounts, he was a perpetually positive presence backstage.

Hate to hear about the passing of King Kong Bundy. He was so cool to me when I walked in that @WWE dressing room as an absolute nobody in 1986. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 5, 2019

I’m saddened by the passing of King Kong Bundy. Great guy, who I’ve known most of my career. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/Ado3QEq7xA — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) March 5, 2019