Impact Wrestling Announces Return of Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Impact Wrestling has announced that the fan favorite Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be making a comeback! Impact Wrestling is currently in the midst of the Bound for Glory 2020 pay-per-view, and it has seen a number of shake ups for the brand overall. One of the biggest surprises of the night was the return of Su Yung to the company when Deonna Purrazzo sent out an open challenge for the Knockouts Champion title. Her scheduled opponent, Kylie Rae, didn't show when her music played, so Su Yung was happy to take the chance at the title.

It initially seemed like Yung's return was going to be the hugest shake up for the Knockouts division (capping off with a win), but Impact Wrestling announced that the Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be making a comeback to the company fairly soon. We'll see who wins this championship next year.

BREAKING: You've asked for it - the Knockouts Tag Team Titles are BACK! The new champions will be crowned on January 16th at #HardToKill! #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/mgzhVw7Fnd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020

It was confirmed that the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions will be crowned on January 16th during the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. While it has yet to be mentioned who will be in contention for these titles just yet, there have been a number of duos that have made a name for themselves since the last time the Knockouts Tag Team Titles were on the line in an official capacity.

Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2020 pay-per-view is now going on at the time of this writing, and you can find out more about the pay-per-view here. The full card for the pay-per-view event breaks down as such:

Rohit Raju (c) vs Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel vs TJP vs Jordynne Grace vs Willie Mack – Six Way Scramble Match for the X Division Title

Eric Young (c) vs Rich Swann – IMPACT World Championship

Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs The Good Brothers vs The North vs Ace Austin & Madman Fulton – Four Way Tag Team Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Kylie Rae – Knockouts Championship

EC3 vs Moose in an Undisclosed Location

Eddie Edwards vs Ken Shamrock w/ SamiCallihan

Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs The Deaners

How do you feel about the Knockouts Tag Team Titles making their return to Impact Wrestling? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!