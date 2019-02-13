Reactions To Kofi Kingston’s Epic SmackDown Gauntlet Match Performance

Kofi Kingston’s addition to the Elimination Chamber match on Sunday shocked some people to be sure, but perhaps even more shocking was the marathon-esque performance the New Day member put on during this week’s SmackDown.

Kingston was revealed to be the member of The New Day that would be replacing an injured Mustafa Ali in the Elimination Chamber match by taking part in a Gauntlet Match that took up the entire second hour of SmackDown this week. The Gauntlet was for the opportunity to enter the Elimination Chamber match in the sixth and final position.

Kingston started the match facing Daniel Bryan and the two of them put on a wrestling clinic. After defeating Bryan, Kingston went on to face (and defeat) Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe.

In all, Kingston was in the match for over 50 minutes, bringing back memories of Seth Rollins’ memorable Gauntlet Match marathon on RAW last February. Kingston ended up losing to the fifth entrant, AJ Styles. Styles then immediately lost to Randy Orton following an RKO out of nowhere.

Either way, it was Kingston who left the lasting impression on fans on Tuesday night. This edition of SmackDown was very clearly the Kofi Kingston show.

Love that silky smooth reversal by @TrueKofi! One hell of a display on #SmackDown right now. pic.twitter.com/MwNxTaMDG5 — Craig Tello (@craigtello) February 13, 2019

Kofi wins. Then wins again. Then again! What a showing from the New Day man: //t.co/ILGRKFOrtP — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 13, 2019

This is Kofi’s moment. Give him the night, dammit! — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) February 13, 2019

There are only 4 minutes left in #SDLive with Kingston in the ring for 57 minutes and he’s against Styles. Orton hasn’t been in the match yet, so his fall will be quick. — John Canton (@johnreport) February 13, 2019

Kofi Kingston lasted an HOUR — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 13, 2019