Kofi Kingston Considering Retirement When WWE Contract Expires

Kofi Kingston and his fellow New Day members recently signed new five year contract with WWE.

And according to Kingston, this new deal could take him through the end of his career. Speaking with Newsweek recently, Kingston said that he is considering retirement when the contract expires in the fall of 2024.

“I’ve definitely thought about that,” Kofi said when asked about retirement following the new contract’s term. “Five years is such a long time away, but you’d be a fool if you didn’t plan ahead. It’s really early to say, but at the end of this five years [it] might be the end of my career, not just from an injury or physical perspective, but just not being home. Being away from my kids is very difficult. We had to go an extra day last week and we had a live event and then media day in Minneapolis, and then we had TLC and then I came home Monday and then back on the road Tuesday. I’m doing the WWE holiday party in Stanford. And then I’ll go back home and come back to New York early on Friday to do a whole bunch of interviews and the live taping.

“All of that just to say that it’s a lot. And my kids are growing up, and there’s a lot of days that we miss. I’m considering hanging them up at the end of this five-year period, but you just don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen next week, but it has crossed my mind for sure. I’ve been doing this for a long time, over a decade. It’ll be 12 years on television in January, which is crazy to think about, but that’s the reality. You have to be thinking about those things as a family man and as a person in general.”

Kingston, who is 38 years old, began wrestling in 2005. Following a brief run in the New England area on the independent circuit, he signed with WWE in 2006. His developmental time with WWE consisted of stints with Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before making his main roster television debut in 2008.

Kingston’s television debut came as part of WWE’s resurrected ECW brand on January 22nd, 2008. A couple of months later, he made his WrestleMania debut as part of a 24 man battle royal.