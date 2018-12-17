Kurt Angle, Gang of WWE Superstars, Help Injured Braun Strowman Win at TLC

Braun Strowman didn’t have to lay a hand on Baron Corbin to win at TLC — but Kurt Angle and a few friends certainly did.

There were plenty of rumors indicating Strowman would miss his TLC match against Corbin. While The Monster Among Men technically competed, it was clear his role would be limited when he came to down the ramp rocking a sling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But before Corbin could take advantage, Strowman had him surrounded by Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Bobby Roode, and Finn Balor, and most dramatically, Kurt Angle. After Strowman reminded us that all TLC matches are no DQ, Corbin was walloped by chairs and chases out of the ring. Angle’s music hit to a huge pop and he pushed Corbin back into the ring where he was dismantled by a barrage of finishing moves.

Strowman only needed a single boot to pin Corbin and his win officially punched his ticket for a dance with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Corbin’ loss means he no longer is Raw’s General Manager — which should deeply please most, if not all, of the WWE Universe.

With Angle returning at TLC, we can expect him on Raw for Monday. We’ll guess he and Corbin enter an immediate feud over the now vacated Raw GM job.

We’ll guess Strowman projects to be fully healed by the Rumble, but him not wrestling at TLC wasn’t the most promising sign. He’s apparently been removed from WWE’s upcoming holiday tour, bu that’s likely all in the name is 100% for the Rumble on January 27.