Kurt Angle’s Brother Eric Angle Charged With Assault

Eric Angle, brother of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, found himself in legal trouble this week after being charged with simple assault following an incident at a youth wrestling event in Pittsburgh on Saturday. In a video released by FloWrestling, Angle was seen grabbing a young wrestler by the back of the neck and lifting him off his feet following a loss at the event. The video then shows Angle dropping the kid to the ground before cutting out. According to news outlet WTAE in Pittsburgh, charges were filed shortly after by the University of Pittsburgh police.

Angle released a statement shortly after the incident, writing, “I should have just walked away and let him get thrown out. Instead I’m the one who embarrassed myself even more.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are some disgusting individuals around the sport of wrestling. It’s sickening to see a coach pick a kid up by his throat and abuse him like this. pic.twitter.com/lEDXhE0kR8 — Eric Olanowski (@EricOlanowski) March 19, 2019

Kurt has not released any statements on the incident.

Eric, a wrestler in his own right, first debuted on WWF television at Survivor Series in 2000 when he switched places with Angle during a title match against The Undertaker. He then spent a stint in Ohio Valley Wrestling as a developmental wrestler, but was hindered by a bicep injury that caused him to undergo nine surgeries.

He briefly returned to WWE television in March 2003 when he impersonated Kurt for a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar on an episode of SmackDown. Lesnar attacked a hooded “Kurt” from behind and didn’t discover he was an imposter until just before trying to pin him. Kurt then snuck in to take his brother’s place and picked up a surprise win, setting up for the eventual title match between he and Lesnar at WrestleMania XIX.

Kurt announced on Monday Night Raw this week that he would compete in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin. His wife Giovanna made headlines late Monday night by agreeing with fans (and Jim Ross) who were underwhelmed by the announcement, but quickly deleted her tweets and gave a new statement.

“Guys, it’s pro wrestling,” she wrote. “Its like watching a movie. I’m no way upset with my husband wrestling Corbin. Lol I love having fun with yall. But It is really nice to see how many fans support Kurt on how he should be sent off.”