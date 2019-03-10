Kurt Angle Supports Ronda Rousey’s Recent Character Change

Ronda Rousey shocked wrestling fans this week when she followed up her heel turn on this week’s Monday Night Raw with a long rant on her personal YouTube channel about pro wrestling being fake.

“It wasn’t a promo,” Rousey said on an episode of Rousey on the Road when talking about her anti-WWE promo on Monday. “They gave me other things to say I didn’t f—ing say it. It’s not a f—ing promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f—ing act anymore. They can say it’s not an act to try and save face with everyone else, but it’s not an act. I’m going out there and I’m doing whatever the hell I want and they can explain it away however the hell they want, but f— ’em, everybody — WWE Universe included.”

“I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Oh don’t break kayfabe Ronda’ — Wrestling’s scripted, it’s made up, it’s not real. None of those bitches can f—in’ touch me. The end,” she added.

While the video earned a huge wave of backlash from both fans and fellow wrestlers, one WWE Hall of Famer thinks it’s a good idea for her heel persona — Kurt Angle.

Angle was asked about Rousey’s character change on a recent fan Q&A on his Facebook page.

“It’s great for Ronda,” Angle wrote. “It shows her depth as a persona and her understanding of the business. Ronda will learn very quickly how to be a heel in the ring, which means she will be bumping a lot more than before. I’m looking forward to it.”

Angle teamed with Rousey during her WWE in-ring debut back at WrestleMania 34, as the pair defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed-tag match.

Rousey’s heel turn came just one week after dropping the Raw Women’s Championship in the middle of the ring after McMahon refused to reinstate Becky Lynch into the title match at WrestleMania 35. McMahon originally booked Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at Fastlane for the vacated title, but Rousey returned and was handed the championship back. McMahon then announced that the Lynch vs. Flair match was still happening with the stipulation that Lynch could make the WrestleMania match a triple threat if she won.

Other matches announced for Sunday’s Fastlane include WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens and The Shield vs Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.