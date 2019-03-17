Kurt Angle Teases WrestleMania 35 Retirement Match Opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw that he would compete in his final match at WrestleMania 35 on April 7. But the Olympic Gold Medalist didn’t name an opponent, leaving many fans to speculate on who Angle might face for his curtain call. That speculation continued on Friday when Angle hosted another fan Q&A on Facebook and was asked about who he wanted to face.

“It truly doesn’t matter who it is,” Angle wrote. “Part of me wants a legend like Cena and part of me wants an upcoming talent, I’ve always prided myself on putting over younger talent in this business. I’m just happy to be performing at WrestleMania.”

John Cena, who made his WWE television debut against Angle by answering an open challenge against Angle on an episode of SmackDown in 2002, teased being his opponent by posting a throwback photo of Angle to his Instagram account. Cena is notoriously vague with his Instagram posts, so he gave no context or caption to the photo.

Another veteran to throw his name into the ring was Shelton Benjamin. The former tag team champion posted a WrestleMania 35 poster of himself vs. Angle while pitching that the match would be an “instant classic.”

“Wrestlemania , guaranteed instant classic, and WRRRRESTLING!!!! I’m Game. It’s true. Let’s make it happen. #TEAMANGLE exclusive!!,” Benjamin wrote.

Angle responded to Benjamin’s post on Sunday by simply writing, “I’m game!!!!”

Benjamin’s history with Angle goes back as far as Cena’s as the two were part of the Team Angle trio along with Charlie Haas in the early 2000s. At one point all three men held championship gold concurrently as Angle was the reigning WWE Champion while Haas and Benjamin held the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Benjamin returned to WWE television for the first time since the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Monday Night Raw this week to challenge Seth Rollins to a match. Paul Heyman explained prior to the bout that Benjamin was Brock Lesnar’s training partner and coach, which was a subtle nod to Benjamin and Lesnar’s days as a tag team during their time in Ohio Valley Wrestling’s developmental system. Rollins went on to beat Benjamin via a Curb Stomp.

As of Sunday, seven matches have been announced for WrestleMania 35: Lesnar vs. Rollins, Angle vs. TBD, Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Shane McMahon vs. The Miz, Buddy Murphy vs. TBD and Triple H vs. Batista in a No Holds Barred match.