WWE Raw: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin Booked for WrestleMania 35

Kurt Angle officially challenged Baron Corbin to a match at WrestleMania 35 on Monday Night Raw this week in what will be the final match of his professional wrestling career. The Olympic Gold Medalist announced a week prior that he was finally hanging up his boots after more than two decades in the business and that he wanted his last bout to happen at MetLife on April 7.

Angle said he picked Corbin because he “made his life a living hell” during his time as Raw General manager. For those who don’t remember, Corbin was brought in as a “constable” for Stephanie McMahon during the latter half of Angle’s run as Raw GM, and often criticized and overruled Angle’s decisions. McMahon eventually ordered Angle to take a mandatory vacation, which gave Corbin power as acting general manager. He attempted to take the job full-time by facing an injured Braun Strowman in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at TLC, but Angle led the charge as numerous wrestlers from the locker room attacked Corbin to help Strowman pick up the easy victory.

After issuing the challenge to Corbin, Angle went on to have a one-on-one match with Chad Gable. The former WWE Champion picked up the win by locking Gable in the Ankle Lock. Corbin appeared on the top of the entrance ramp after the win and said he was looking forward to embarrassing the WWE Hall of Famer in his final match.

Throughout the week many fans had speculated on Angle’s final opponent, with everyone from John Cena to Shelton Benjamin to NXT’s Matt Riddle teasing a potential matchup. While Angle seemed to support the idea of a match against his former Team Angle partner Shelton Benjamin on Monday morning on Twitter, he stated in a Facebook Q&A that he felt the opponent didn’t matter.

“It truly doesn’t matter who it is,” Angle wrote. “Part of me wants a legend like Cena and part of me wants an upcoming talent, I’ve always prided myself on putting over younger talent in this business. I’m just happy to be performing at WrestleMania.”

Angle vs. Corbin joins an already packed WrestleMania 35 crowd. As of Monday night the card includes Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Batista vs. Triple H, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Shane McMahon vs. The Miz and Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. TBD.