Lance Storm Discusses New Job With WWE, Possible Wrestling Return

Former WWE, WCW, and ECW star Lance Storm recently returned to WWE as a backstage producer.

The role sees the former wrestler take on the role of helping talents with putting together their matches, a perfect role for a man who was known as one of the most sound technicians between the ropes during his wrestling career.

Storm officially started backstage with WWE last week at SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. This week’s show took place on Friday night in Fayetteville, North Carolina and WWE’s cameras caught up with the former Team Canada leader to ask him about how he is adjusting to the new role.

“Actually it’s really great to be back,” Storm said. “It’s been a long time and it really feels like coming back home.”

When asked to describe his job, Storm said, “I’m a Producer now. So, mentoring advising, letting people pick my brain for the most part, I guess.”

While he will likely get a chance to work with everyone on the SmackDown roster at some point, Storm was asked about who is favorite member of the current roster is.

“I like working with everybody,” Storm said. “But I’ve been a big fan of Shorty G for a while. I became a fan of his in NXT. He’s just so talented. He’s one of those guys where it’s like, ‘Man, why don’t our timelines line-up better?’ I would’ve loved to have been in the ring with him in my prime.”

This brought about the question of whether Storm would ever consider a return to the ring. We’ve previously seen some of WWE’s backstage agents step back into the ring, notably Ricky Steamboat.

“Never say never,” Storm said. “But I would’ve liked to have been in my prime when I’m in there with him. I don’t think I could keep up as well as I used to. But there are so many talented people here and it’s just great. A lot of the people here, I’ve coached on different levels, back when I was doing guest spots at the PC, or way back when developmental was in Louisville, and I was teaching guys like Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley. So, I’ve worked with a lot of these people before.”

Storm first rose to national prominence as a member of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). While with ECW, Storm became a three time tag team champion alongside Chris Candido and Justin Credible. His team with Credible as the Impact Players was the highlight of his time in the promotion.

Storm made his way to WCW in 2000 and had a prominent role with the promotion during its final year of existence. He won the WCW Cruiserweight, Hardcore, and United States Championships, holding them all simultaneously. Storm also formed the Team Canada stable during this time.

Following the closing of WCW, Storm turned to WWE. Always seen as a fantastic wrestler between the ropes but known for a generally quiet personality, WWE positioned him as a heel with little personality or sense of humor. He later worked in the Un-Americans stable. Storms time in WWE was highlighted by his Intercontinental Champion victory, as well as four tag team championship reigns (with Sean Morley, William Regal, and Christian).

This isn’t the first time Storm has worked as a backstage producer in pro wrestling. He had a brief stint with Impact Wrestling in the same role earlier this year.