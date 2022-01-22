Lio Rush Reveals He Is Not Re-Signing with AEW

Lio Rush will soon hit the free-agent market, as he revealed on social media that his AEW contract will expire on February 14th and that he will not be re-signing with the company. This is a rather surprising development, as not too far back Rush was talking about continuing to work with Tony Khan after everything that followed Big Swole’s comments about AEW and diversity. Now Rush is heading to the free-agent market, and it’s difficult to imagine him not popping up pretty soon after, as he’s already worked with MLW and New Japan before becoming part of AEW.

Rush shared the following message on Twiter, writing, “On February 14th, 2022 My contract will expire with AEW and I will become a free agent. For all booking inquires please email LioRushNow@gmai.com.

Rush didn’t share any details on why he is parting ways with AEW, though that doesn’t mean he won’t pop up on the show from time to time, as AEW could work with Rush on a per appearance basis in the future. We’ll just have to wait and see.

After Big Swole talked about her issues with how AEW handled Diversity, Khan wrote a tweet addressing them that some people took issue with. One of those people was Rush, who demanded an apology from Khan afteward the tweet. The next day Rush issued a statement on Twitter and it seems his conversation with Khan and Megha went well. Here’s what he wrote.

“I want this to be clear.

I do not consider this to be a diversity issue, and I at no point have thought or said that AEW or Tony is racist. We can all clearly see that wrestling as a whole and the AEW roster is perpetually diverse. The issue at hand was a racial insensitivity issue.

Having spoken to Tony and Megha, we have discussed the endeavors to further understand the struggles of the Black community. I am grateful to be able to understand more about Tony and Megha’s own ethnic backgrounds and glad they are actively seeking input from an African American perspective.

I am proud to work for a boss and company that try to make these strides in social equality. I look forward to working with Tony to keep making steps towards positive change.

I pray that 2022 is a year of positive change in all aspects.

Happy New Year and GOD BLESS

#BeTheChange”

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Rush, but let us know where you’d like to see him land in the comments!