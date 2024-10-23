Lio Rush Wants AEW Features on His Future Songs

Professional wrestling and hip-hop have been a synergetic pairing for decades. Rappers like Biggie Smalls, Lil Yachty, Swae Lee, Post Malone, Action Bronson, DaBaby, Eminem, and more have dropped lyrics that allude to the squared circle, shouting out everyone from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to 2010s stable The Nexus. Recent years have seen the hip-hop x wrestling connection become a two-way street, as wrestlers like Swerve Strickland and Lio Rush had begun to release their own music. Rush especially has gone all in on his discography, having four albums and a handful of EPs to his name in the past five years.

Lio Rush Teases AEW Collabs on Future Songs

It could be just a matter of time before the Man of the Hour forms a tag team in the recording booth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to ComicBook, AEW star Lio Rush teased that he is “looking forward to collaborating with more wrestlers” on future songs.

“I travel around with my recording equipment, so I’m always ready. I’m always ready. I’m always recording. I guess the moment just has to strike. I’m looking forward to collaborating with more wrestlers that continue to make music,” Rush said. “I feel like that lane is continuing to grow. It’s really cool to see so many wrestlers dip into creating music and just having that creative outlet. It’s such an untapped market within wrestling. I’m looking forward to it. Whoever wants to collaborate with me, please reach on out. I’ll make sure to reach out to some of you guys, too. I definitely want to hop on a track with some people.”

Rush’s closest wrestling collaboration came in March 2020, as he and “Wrestle and Flow” Josiah Williams came together for “Feel the Rush.” Williams caught fire in the late 2010s for his freestyles over instrumental wrestling theme songs and had a short stint with WWE as a member of the broadcast team.

“Wrestlers aren’t just one-trick ponies. They can make music,” Rush continued. “The people, the music world, the people who listen to music, whatever that may be, it’s a part of the wrestling culture with entrance music and video packages.”

Rush recently confirmed to ComicBook that his new AEW contract is for three years. He became All Elite once again earlier this month after extending his stay beyond his AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door cameos in June. This contract brings Rush back to AEW on a full-time basis, as he previously worked for the company from Fall 2021 until early 2022. That stint went for just six months, as Rush would take his talents to companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA after exiting AEW.

Today, Rush is involved in an on-screen alliance with Top Flight while also antagonizing MVP and Shelton Benjamin, a duo known to wrestling fans as The Hurt Business. Rebranded as The Hurt Syndicate, MVP and Benjamin have been attempting to recruit former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland to their ranks. Benjamin defeated Rush in his AEW debut match. Afterwards, Rush took to social to reveal he had his hands on one of MVP’s business cards.

AEW Dynamite returns to television tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.