Logan Paul Officially Returning to Boxing This Fall

Before he began his professional wrestling career, Logan Paul's first dive into big league fighting came in the form of boxing. Logan pioneered the influencer boxing movement when he took his beef with fellow YouTuber KSI to the amateur boxing ring in 2018. After the two social media stars went to a draw, Logan and KSI held a rematch in 2019 that was officially recognized as a professional fight. KSI would win that bout. Two years later, Logan matched up with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition, going eight rounds with arguably the greatest boxer of all time. Ten months after the Mayweather match, Logan wrestled his first WWE match and has been all in on sports-entertainment ever since.

Logan Paul Returning to Boxing

As announced on social media, Logan will box his first match since June 2021 when he faces Dillon Danis on MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card this October. The Prime Card is being headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury. Fury beat Logan's brother, Jake Paul, earlier this year.

Danis is a mixed martial artist that most regularly competes in Bellator MMA. He has a MMA record of 2-2. Danis was once scheduled to face KSI in an exhibition this past January but withdrew from the match just ten days before it was set to happen.

MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card goes down on October 14th.

What Does This Mean For Logan's WWE Future?

With this boxing bout just over three months away, Logan is likely away from WWE for that entire duration as his fight camp will preoccupy him for the foreseeable future.

It's unclear as to how many matches Logan is scheduled to wrestle for WWE per year, but it is worth noting that he has already eclipsed his 2022 total. In 2022, Logan wrestled on three occasions (WWE WrestleMania 38, WWE SummerSlam, WWE Crown Jewel). This year alone, Logan has competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, fought Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39, participated in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and just went one-on-one with Ricochet last weekend at WWE SummerSlam. With Paul's only matches coming on Big Five premium live events, his next appearance likely would not be until WWE Survivor Series in November at the earliest.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Logan Paul's future in WWE and his upcoming boxing bout.