Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Watch Lucha Underground

During this time of quarantine, it is with great pleasure that I recommend to you the epic series known as Lucha Underground, which can currently be seen on the streaming service, Tubi TV. The channel itself isn’t a monthly subscription service, but rather, has a certain amount of commercials during each television episode or movie that viewers are subjected to throughout the installments. Rest assured, you will be rewarded for sitting through commercials with the sheer brilliance of what I consider to this day to be the greatest professional wrestling series.

In this write-up, I’m going to give you a number of reasons why now is the perfect time to enter the world of wrestlers such as Prince Puma, King Cuerno, Mil Muertes, Dario Cueto, and some of the most impressive high flying luchadores you will ever see.

The Characters

Almost every wrestler in the roster of Lucha Underground’s four seasons gets their own cinematic trailer that introduces you to the unbelievable brawlers in their stable. Whenever anyone asks me about Lucha Underground, I show them this exact clip that shows the early days of “Pasquel Mendoza” who is caught in an earthquake, loses his family, and becomes a luchadore on a similar plane as WWE’s The Undertaker but to a much more insane degree. With Mil Muertes, the supernatural is apparent from the jump as his promoter Katrina is constantly seen in the background with a mystical stone that holds power of Mils and he eventually gets henchmen summoned straight from the underworld.

While every wrestler doesn’t have a back story like Mils, they all have unique characters that set them apart from each other as well as the wrestlers of WWE. Lucha Underground isn’t afraid to dive into the world of the supernatural, of science fiction, and everything in between in creating a cinematic experience that has some of the best wrestling I’ve ever seen in the ring. Speaking of characters…

A Dragon And A Time Traveler Walk Into A Men’s Bathroom With Nunchucks

Did I tell you how insane this show could be? When folks ask me what sets the series apart from all of the other professional wrestling, I point specifically to the “match” that takes place with Drago, the dragon themed wrestler, being saved from a nunchuck assault by the time traveler named Aerostar. Every part of this sounds ridiculous but its real and I absolutely love Lucha Underground for not shying away from diving deep into territory that no other professional company would ever dare to tread.

Motivations

In a previous article that I wrote that explored why the WWE should be more “weird”, I broke down why the characters in Vince McMahon’s stable needed more incentive to fight one another than simply seeing “who was the best wrestler” or “who was going to win the world championship belt”. In Lucha Underground, Big Ryck is betrayed by his henchmen who put out his eye with a cigar and the larger than life wrestler swears vengeance. In another case, the “Vince McMahon” of the operation, Dario Cuerto, releases his serial killer brother from an underground prison and swears a blood oath against Mil Muertes after the pair smash through his office.

It’s fantastic entertainment and always had me surprised when I was watching the four seasons of the series (though the first two seasons are far and away the best).

See Wrestlers Before Their WWE And AEW Premieres

Prince Puma is one of the starring wrestlers of Lucha Underground and he just so happens to be the WWE wrestler, Ricochet! Before he was soaring off the ropes as a part of the biggest wrestling organization in the world, he was battling against the likes of Mil Muertes, King Cuerno, Johnny Mundo, and other combatants! Speaking of Johnny Mundo, you may know him as John Morrison, a current heavyweight in the roster of the WWE who recently fought for the Tag Team Championship belts as a part of Wrestlemania.

Not to be left out, you can also see the earlier careers of Pentagon Jr. and Fenix start before they became staples of the AEW, flying off the ropes and creating legendary origin stories for each. Needless to say, Lucha Underground made good use of these superstars in the making by giving them some of the best matches of their careers!

It’s Different

If I haven’t sold you on the idea that Lucha Underground is different from any professional wrestling that you’ve seen before, I will attempt to explain it even further. Lucha didn’t have tag teams per se, rather, they would have teams of three wrestlers that would via for the triple tag championship belts. It was in examples such as these fights that you would see how different the wrestling company was. A tag team of three unlikely wrestlers in Son of Havoc, Ivelisse, and Angelico were one step from fighting each other at any given moment than they were fighting their opponents.

Despite, or perhaps because of, their differences, this tag team quickly became one of my favorite in the history of wrestling, taking an approach that was similar to Daniel Bryan’s rise to stardom. Did I mention that at one point they’re defending their titles against the undead?

Every Match Is A Boneyard Match

Did you like the Undertaker battling AJ Styles in a graveyard? Did you root for The Fiend fighting against John Cena in a fight to the finish throughout the history of WWE? If you liked these, you would definitely have a blast with Lucha Underground as you will find countless matches and segments that are exactly like this one!

If you’ve never seen Lucha Underground, you can watch it for free on Tubi TV and I strongly encourage you to do so if you’re looking for a way to pass the time!