Here’s When Luke Harper Will Reportedly Be Allowed to Leave WWE

Former Intercontinental and WWE Tag Team Champion Luke Harper announced back on April 16 that he had requested his release from the WWE after more than six years with the company. Unfortunately for him, it does not appear that he’ll granted said release for a while.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that Harper’s current contract with the company is not up until November, and that WWE is adding six months to it due to his deal being “frozen” while he was out with injury and off television.

“As of this evening, I have requested a release from WWE,” Harper wrote in his statement on social media. “The past 6 years have been a simply, amazing journey around the world and back with lifelong friends and family. I am proud of it all and proud to say I shared the ring with my co workers.

“This decision, as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE. My goal in the future is to continue to grow as a performer and person and continue to make my family proud,” the statement continued. “Thank you. From the top to the bottom of WWE. Thank you to the fans for your undying support. Thank you everyone.”

After being repackaged as one of the Bludgeon Brothers alongside Rowan in late 2017, Harper won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for the second time in his career at WrestleMania 34. The two would carry the titles up through SummerSlam, but lost them two nights later against The New Day due to Rowan needing time off to recover from a torn right bicep. The pair were taken off of television, and Harper opted to undergo wrist surgery while waiting for Rowan to get back.

But while Harper had been cleared to return to action since February 6, he was not brought back to WWE television beyond an appearance at the Worlds Collide tournament and as part of te Andre Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. Meanwhile, Rowan returned at the Royal Rumble to align himself with then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

