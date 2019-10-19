Luke Harper Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Erick Rowan Following WWE Draft

Following Erick Rowan‘s move to WWE RAW in the recent WWE Draft, Luke Harper took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to his longtime partner and friend.

The two have teamed in WWE ever since their days in the Wyatt Family. They later had a successful run as the Bludgeon Brothers in late 2017 and early 2018. The team was also recently reunited once again this year for another short run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harper wrote:

Leave the memories alone, Larry. Until next time Big Red.

Erick Rowan deserves all the success that he achieves and for some reason no one is willing to give him the credit or believe in him. Well I think he’s made you all believers now. He never needed me but somehow for the last 8 years we’ve always found our way into each other’s corners. I know he’s gonna tear it up on Monday Night Rowan. Let him talk, let him kill and let him be happy. I cherish you as a friend big man despite the rough start, ha ha.

I’ll see you down the road .

With Rowan’s move to Monday Night RAW, this leaves Harper with the SmackDown brand along with former Wyatt Family members Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Nobody seems to know what Harper’s future with WWE entails at this moment. Earlier this year he publicly requested (and was denied) his release from WWE. Seemingly still frustrated over this, Harper recently used his Twitter bio to make some criticisms of WWE.