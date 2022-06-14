NWA's Matt Cardona Talks Big Return For 2022

✖

Matt Cardona might not currently be a part of the WWE or AEW, but that hasn't stopped the superstar from remaining a fan favorite as he continues to cut a swath through the National Wrestling Alliance, aka NWA. Unfortunately, earlier this year, Cardona revealed that he had suffered a torn bicep, requiring surgery and keeping him out of the ring for a period of time, as well as forcing him to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship of the NWA. Though Cardona might be out, this isn't stopping him from planning his big return later this year.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cardona stated that he is looking to return to the ring for this fall's "The Wrestling Showcase" which will see him facing off against Tatanka in September as a part of a tournament-style series of matches that will also see the likes of Johnny Showcase, Killer Kross, Tony Nese, and more participate. As Cardona explains, he is looking to get back into the ring far sooner than many might expect:

"My doctor said that the recovery is five months, but my goal is three. I'm still going to be making towns and I've contacted every promotion I had booked and all but two are still bringing me in because they know I sell tickets and I rescheduled the other two."

Cardona also explained that while he might be out of the ring, he is looking to stay busy, and also goes into detail regarding the timing of his return and his upcoming opponent, Tatanka:

"I'm not going to be stuck at home injured. I won't be in the ring, but this isn't a three-month vacation. I'm just as busy as I was, even with a torn bicep. The timing is perfect, I'm training to be back in time. It fits perfectly in that three-month window, and I want my first match back to be against Tatanka. He can still go. Watching him wrestle makes you think it's still 1993. And how cool would it be to beat someone whose action figure I had?"

Do you think Cardona will make his grand return for this September's Showcase? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

