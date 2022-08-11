Matt Cardona Addresses In-Ring Returns at NWA 74 and GCW Liverpool

"Alwayz Ready" is almost ready. Following a torn bicep this past May, Matt Cardona is set to return to the ring at the National Wrestling Alliance's 74th Anniversary Show on Aug. 27, roughly three months ahead of his expected recovery timetable. Before he was put on the shelf, Cardona had just about monopolized the independent wrestling scene as he was world champion in several promotions. "The Death Match King" reigned as New York Wrestling Connection Heavyweight Champion, All Star Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, and Absolute Intense Wrestling Absolute Champion just to name a few. Among those titles was the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, which Cardona was forced to vacate on his self-branded pay-per-view, NWA Alwayz Ready.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Cardona emphasized that he's not tip-toeing towards his return.

"Yeah, we're back," Cardona declared.

Cardona continued by giving details of his recovery, noting that despite his surgeon's suggested schedule, he's ready to go.

"I've been working with a new doctor, Dr. Matt Cardona, and he's going to clear me to compete for NWA 74. Listen, when I got the surgery, it sucked. There's no good time in this business to get injured. But if there was ever a bad time, this was a bad time. I had seven titles. I was killing it, but it was a bump in the road," Cardona said. "And I told myself, 'I want to be back in three months, and that's what I'm going to do.' Right under three months for NWA 74. The surgeon said, 'Five to six months.' He still wants me in an arm brace. I'm Matt Cardona, okay? I'm already back in the gym. I'm training. I'm ready to go."

Even though Cardona's calendar is now filling up with matches, the Internet Champion was not exactly taking off days during his recovery period.

"It didn't really stop, like you said, once I got hurt. Because most promoters recognize that I'm as valuable if not more valuable on the microphone, than in the ring," Cardona continued. "So I still made the towns. I still went to Australia. Still did GCW. Still did NWA. But yeah, the grind will continue. I still have the Major Wrestling Figure podcast, which is an eight day a week job. So that with the wrestling, I'm busier than ever and I love it."

Cardona's in-ring return at NWA 74 comes against a hand-picked opponent, which he revealed is a favor from NWA owner Billy Corgan.

"Billy Corgan, he owes me something. He made me give up the title. I never lost the title," Cardona said. "Nobody ever pinned me, I never tapped out. In my mind, I am the real world's champion. So I made a little deal with Billy. I said, 'I'll come back for 74. I'll put some star power on your show, but I have to handpick my opponent.' So I'm not going to let you know who it is. You got to tune in to find out."

While NWA 74 is still weeks away, Cardona has already begun getting physical. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion took a Diamond Cutter from "Diamond" Dallas Page at Ric Flair's Last Match, something that Cardona revealed came together at the last minute.

"I was there for Starrcast. We had a live Major Wrestling Figure podcast. Did the meet and greet at Starrcast. And I was not originally booked on that show, but the Major Players [Cardona and Brian Myers] made sure we were booked on that show," Cardona revealed. "And then DDP comes out. God damn DDP hit me with a diamond cutter from the back. I owed DDP something. I owe DDP something. Maybe we'll have DDP's last match next year."

Once NWA 74 passes, Cardona's return tour continues just weeks later at GCW Liverpool.

ALL HAIL THE DEATHMATCH KING!



I’m gonna put butts in seats for @GCWrestling_ in the UK! pic.twitter.com/oe3vCgIwGQ — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 9, 2022

"GCW, [owner] Brett Lauderdale. They're so unorganized. I have no idea who I'm working," Cardona said. "I have no idea. Brett Lauderdale texted me that graphic at 3:00 AM. I don't know what's going on. That's why I love GCW. GCW, it's that renegade promotion. I love being a part of it."

Regardless of who his GCW comeback match is against, Cardona has his sights set on one man: Blake Christian. The Missouri-based wrestler competed against Cardona at GCW Downward Spiral this past May, which is where Cardona suffered the torn bicep that took him out of the ring for the bulk of the summer. Cardona played up their brewing rivalry, emphasizing he distaste for Christian.

"He's stiff. He's an unsafe worker. This is legit. This should make all the dirt sheets. This should be the clickbait headline. Matt Cardona said, 'Blake Christian is stiff and unsafe,'" Cardona emphasized. "This guy legitimately tried to tear my bicep off of my bone. Unbelievable. He should be banned from the business for what he tried to do."

In the months since then, Christian has reportedly inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling which will see him work for Ring of Honor. Despite Christian's new contractual commitments, Cardona stressed that their inevitable rematch will go down in a GCW ring.

"This is a GCW match all the way. He's begging Tony Khan for a job because he knows that I'm going to be back in the ring. He's scared of me, and I don't blame him," Cardona said. "He almost ended my career, almost ended my life. And now I'm back ahead of schedule. Tony, please hire me. I don't want to work him. I get it because he knows I'm going to kick his f--king a--."

Cardona's next appearance comes this Sunday, August 14th at GCW Homecoming, where he renews his vows with wife Chelsea Green.