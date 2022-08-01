Ric Flair's Last Match: Matt Cardona Gets a Diamond Cutter After Ruining the Impact World Championship Match

Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu's Impact World Championship match at Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match event was thrown out after Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and Mark Sterling hit the ring and attacked both men. Cardona then undid his brace and attempted to smack Fatu across the face, only for the MLW star to start cleaning house. Alexander then spiked Sterling on his head with a C4 and turned his attention to Cardona.

Suddenly, DDP jumped the guardrail and got behind Cardona, setting him up for a Diamond Cutter. Cardona still hasn't wrestled in any capacity since June due to the torn bicep he suffered against Blake Christian but has still managed to make in-ring appearances like this.

Cardona spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews last week about his recovery from surgery. The injury derailed a number of championship reigns for "Alwayz Ready," including his first run as NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

"I will not get back in the ring unless I'm 100%. Right now, if there was something going down with Ric Flair's last match and they said, 'Hey Matt, the card got shuffled, we need you to wrestle Ric Flair.' Alright, I'd boot those boots on. I'd put that baby oil on and wrestle, but I'm not risking it for anything less than that until I'm 100%," he said. "We're getting there, I'm almost 100%, but I'm not there yet."

"From the injury until I got the surgery. Once you get the surgery, it's like, 'Alright, let's go. Let's heal. Let's rehab. Let's f—ing do this.' That week in between, knowing I would have to relinquish all of my titles that I had collected over the past year, knowing that I'm in the height of my career. Most people, when they leave WWE, they get on that elevator going down. I was going up, baby. Reinventing myself, having fun, creatively fulfilled, making the most money ever. I was just hitting it everywhere. It was great. Wrestling every weekend, doing the podcast, winning titles, making money, making towns," Cardona said. "For that all to go away over this unsafe worker Blake Christian, it was a little disappointing. It was the uncertainty. How long is this going to take? The doctors say five to six months, I want to be back in three, but what's it really going to be? Also, do I want to get this surgery? Can I wrestle and fight through this? There was an NWA pay-per-view named after me and now I can't wrestle on it. There were a lot of things on my mind, but I talked to enough doctors, they all suggested the surgery. Once I got the surgery, no more feeling bad, just getting better."