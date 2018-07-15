New WWE RAW Tag Champions Crowned at Extreme Rules

The opening match for Sunday night’s Extreme Rules show featured Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy, the RAW tag team champions, taking on the B Team of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

It was a surprising choice to open the show as WWE often chooses a hot act to come out of the curtain first. To say the RAW tag team championship division has been lacking excitement of late would be an understatement. That withstanding, Hardy did receive a pretty good pop from the Pittsburgh faithful.

Hardy and Wyatt took charge early on and worked over their opponents pretty much at will. After a few minutes, Dallas was able to fight back against Hardy and isolate him on the B Team’s side of the ring. Axel was tagged in and continued to work over Hardy as he looked for the hot tag on Wyatt.

Wyatt did eventually get the hot tag and worked over Dallas. He went for the Sister Abigail but it was broken up by Axel. Soon after, he hit a Urinage and tagged in Hardy. Hardy was tagged in and Axel distracted everyone, with Hardy and Wyatt colliding before Dallas took out Hardy and pinned him to win the titles.

This has to be considered a shocking development to see the B Team become RAW tag team champions. Hardy was obviously very frustrated following the loss, being shown on camera grunting.

Following the match, the B Team was interviewed on the stage. Charlie Carusso said they went from never winning a match to winning the tag titles. They said the B Team stands for the “Best.”