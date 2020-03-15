Matt Hardy Denies Filing for the Twist of Fate Trademark

When Jeff Hardy made his return on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, fans couldn’t help but notice the former WWE Champion had changed one of his finishers, the Twist of Fate, into the Twist of Fury. The next day Reby Hardy, Matt Hardy’s wife, tweeted out the trademark logo, leading fans to believe that Matt had filed for ownership of the finisher’s name now that he had left the company. But Matt said that couldn’t be further from the truth, explaining that the change was purely on WWE’s end.

Matt’s contract with WWE expired back on March 2.

I DID NOT. The @WWE & Jeff are completely free to use “Twist of Fate.” The change 100% came on their end. I wouldn’t ever do anything to hinder my brother. I’m thrilled to see him back on #WWE TV, looking healthy & happy. https://t.co/L0xp5QyjpU — The Second Coming of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 14, 2020

Hardy has since continued his “Free The Delete” YouTube series and teasing a change in his character persona. He’s heavily hinted at joining All Elite Wrestling, given that the Young Bucks have been featured in the past two episodes.

He’s also conducted a number of interviews where he’s explained why he chose not to re-sign.

“When it comes to Vince and the WWE in some feels, I’ve kind of aged out,” Hardy said And I think my brand of entertainment and the way I feel like I have to be utilized isn’t one of their priorities. And that’s fine and I get that. I understand that, and that’s no issue,” he continued, adding that he was happy he was given the opportunity to come back. Nothing against them, it was just time for me to go somewhere else where I want to maximize and optimize my creativity.”

“I am positive that am some point I will definitely be home, back with WWE once again,” he added. “I mean, I think there’s definitely a WWE Hall of Fame ring waiting on myself and my brother. But I think right now, I need to weigh all my options, I need to see what all’s out there, and I need to see what is going to be the perfect environment for Matt Hardy to maximize these next few years of my career. And really give me a creative canvas to paint my masterpiece, because that is what I want to do right now.”