Photo: Matt Hardy Posts First Picture of His Third Child, Reveals Baby Name

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy announced early Wednesday morning that he and his wife Reby Sky had welcomed their third child into the world that morning. Little information was given at the time, but Hardy returned to social media later in the day to thank everyone for their congratulatory messages. Finally the former tag team champion took to Instagram with a photo of himself and Sky holding their new baby, revealing that his name was Bartholomew “Bartie” Kit Hardy. Bartie joins his big brothers Maxel, 4, and Wolfgang, 2, as the newest member of the family.

“I’ve grown more excited with each new addition to our family, and Bartie was no exception,” Hardy told PEOPLE magazine. “I was ecstatic to witness my son be born at home, and the love I already have for him is indescribable.

“I’m immensely proud of my wife, Reby, for opting for an at-home, natural birth. She was a warrior!” he added.