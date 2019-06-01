Matt Riddle Says He Is Coming To RAW Monday Night To Ruin Brock Lesnar’s Cash In

Matt Riddle has been calling out Brock Lesnar for years. On Friday, he officially announced a date where he wants to confront the former WWE Universal Champion: this Monday during RAW.

Paul Heyman revealed that Lesnar plans to cash-in his Money In The Bank briefcase this Monday night at some point against current Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Riddle responded, saying he’s coming to RAW to “ruin it” for Lesnar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’ll be there to ruin it bro, see you Monday at RAW https://t.co/OjhR8U2L2X — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) May 31, 2019

To be honest, Riddle showing up on RAW would be one of the most exciting things to happen on Monday Night RAW in a long time. The show has seem uninspired for several weeks, with the show’s television ratings certainly reflecting that. However, Riddle is one of the most exciting young stars in the sport and a top talent on NXT. He’s also a former MMA star who has made a habit out of saying he wants to be the person to end Lesnar’s career.

Last October, when Riddle was still relatively new to the NXT roster, Ariel Helwani asked him about his goals. Though he alluded to wanting to do well in NXT, his plan still seemed to revolve around Lesnar.

“In my perfect world I’m champion in like, three months,” Riddle said at the time. “And then I’m on the main roster and I’m challenging Brock Lesnar. And I want to retire Brock Lesnar. That’s the perfect world. Maybe Brock Lesnar, main event WrestleMania for the Universal Title, and if he loses he retires.”

With both men formerly having great success in MMA, a possible match down the road could be a big draw for WWE. Lesnar is obviously a massive star already and Riddle is someone who many believe has the potential to be WWE’s top star for years to come.

Riddle will take on Roderick Strong in a highly anticipated bout this Saturday night at NXT TakeOver 25.