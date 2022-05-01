WWE's Matt Riddle and Lisa Riddle Officially Divorce

✖

WWE's Matt Riddle and Lisa Riddle have officially divorced after being together for more than a decade, as confirmed by Lisa on social media this weekend. Lisa posted a photo with their three children on Saturday and wrote, "It's been exactly one month since the judge signed the paperwork and our divorce was finalized. The kids and I are enjoying our new adventure, and are grateful for everyone that's been by our side through all of this."

The pair have been separated since last year, which Lisa made public on Twitter. In 2020 Riddle was accused of sexually assaulting Candy Cartwright back in 2018 while he was still on the independent wrestling scene. Riddle acknowledged the affair but consistently maintained that their relationship was consensual. Cartwright attempted to sue Riddle, the WWE and former Evolve president Gabe Sapolsky, but the lawsuit was dropped last July.

Riddle has found success as one-half of the RK-Bro tag team with Randy Orton over the past year. The pair were supposed to face The Usos in a unification match for both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Backlash next week, but plans were changed on this week's SmackDown to where the main event is now The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Riddle in a six-man tag match with no gold on the line.

Orton talked about how much fun he's having with the partnership in a recent interview with The Ringer — "Seriously, I'm having fun out there. Monday, they had me put on a graduation cap and gown. Whenever they are tasking me some with kind of ridiculous stuff, you wouldn't think you would see Randy Orton in a cap and gown. I laughed because I was excited because I knew the fans were going to be like, 'what the hell is he doing?' After the career that I've had and all the somewhat monotonous intensity, I did that for so long, if I crack a smile and break the fourth wall or whatever, if you can tell I'm having fun at this point in my career, I feel like it draws you in more because I was so against letting people in before. It was just 'character, character, character. I have to be mean and angry and intense and they have to believe I want to rip this guys head off.' Now, I can still do that, but I've been around long enough to where, I get let off easy when I break character or when I do things that maybe a babyface wouldn't do. There might be a sign in Gorilla that says 'no eyepokes,' and even though in parenthesis it doesn't say 'except Randy Orton,' I know it's still there. I can get away with this, but compared to the stuff I used to get away with, if I get away with an eyepoke, it's okay. I'm having fun and staying true to who I am as a heel, which is what brought me to the dance, but I'm able to have more leniency with how I do that."