WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has had his sexual assault lawsuit dropped. TMZ has reported that WWN performer Candy Cartwright (real name Samantha Tavel) has filed for dismissal according to recent court documents. Cartwright had alleged that Riddle had forced her to engage in illicit sexual activity back in 2018, but TMZ reports that it's unclear whether or not the two sides have reached a monetary settlement. According to a statement from Cartwright's attorney, "The parties have put this in their past and are focused on the future." There have yet to be a comment from Riddle's attorney on the matter as per their report.

Riddle's attorney previously addressed the matter back in 2020 with the following statement, “The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community. We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family. In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.”

WWE also previously released a statement on the matter, which reads as such, “Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”

Cartwright first detailed the incident on social media, which she stated happened back in May 2018, as such, “Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to ‘hop on his dick,'” she continued. “When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said ‘what if I just made you?’ I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating."

To learn more about what you can do to prevent sexual violence, please consider donating to RAINN or visit RAINN's website for a number of resources. If you or a loved one has suffered because of sexual violence, contact RAINN's National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline.