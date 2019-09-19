Watch: Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain Rematch Booked for NXT Next Week, Winner Gets an NXT Championship Match

This week’s episode of NXT went off the air after a locker room brawl had broken out during a Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Killian Dain. The episode seemed to end with no resolution, but the NXT Twitter account later released a clip of what happened afterwards. NXT general manager William Regal made his way out to the ring and managed to stop the brawling.

Regal announced that a rematch between Riddle and Dain would take place on next week’s episode of NXT (Sept. 25) in another Street Fight. To give some incentive to both men, the winner would earn a shot at Adam Cole’s NXT Championship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier in the show Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era fulfilled the “Undisputed Prophecy” when Roderick Strong captured the NXT North American Championship, giving each member of the four-man group a title.

Cole talked about how the overarching storyline came about in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“I think that was just something that I just said at one point where I talked about how I wanted Undisputed Era to have all the gold, and it was something that kind of just stuck, so it’s something that we’ve gone with kind of ever since then,” Cole said.

“We’ve been adamant about saying, ‘Undisputed Era needs to get all the championships,’ and it just fits for our group,” he continued. “You know the tagline ‘Shock the system?’ Now, that’s evolved into wanting to have all the championship gold. I just feel like it’s a natural progression for the Undisputed Era and the next thing that we would say that we’re going to do.”

In the same interview, Cole discussed how NXT would not be changing its creative direction even though it was making the jump to the same cable network as Monday Night Raw.

“I think an important recipe for NXT success, and I can tell you that our team feels this exact same way, is we need to keep and stay true to what made NXT NXT,” Cole said. “Because this move to the USA Network is not a mistake.”

“It’s not by accident,” he continued. “It’s because of what NXT brings to the table already. So I think we very much recognize that keeping that formula and doing more of what this brand does better than anybody is how we’re going to succeed on the USA Network. Of course, there’s going to be some exciting new things happening in NXT, but at the same time, we know what brought us to the dance, and we’re going to stay true to that.”