Mauro Ranallo Reportedly Signs New WWE Contract

Fans of Mauro Ranallo’s enthusiastic commentary for the NXT brand can rejoice, as the wrestling, MMA and boxing commentator has reportedly signed a new deal with the company to remain as NXT’s lead announced.

PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson broke the news on Wednesday, saying that Ranallo and WWE officials agreed to a new deal “a month or so back.” He added that Ranallo will continue to appear outside the WWE for various commentating roles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ranallo previously worked with Stampede Wrestling in Canada and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s English broadcast prior to signing with the WWE in late 2015. He was initially brought in as the play-by-play commentator for SmackDown in January 2016 and would eventually appear on numerous WWE pay-per-views and the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic.

In March 2017 Ranallo was taken off of WWE television. Backstage reports had indicated that he was allegedly being bullied by fellow commentator John “Bradshaw” Layfield, however Ranallo denied those upon announcing that he would be stepping away from the company a month later.

But just several months after that he and WWE mutually agreed on a new contract that would have him working television tapings for NXT as well as each of their NXT TakeOver WWE Network events. Along with his current role, Ranallo is also the play-by-play announcer for the Bellator MMA promotion, and works various boxing events for Showtime. His most well-known appearance outside the world of wrestling came in August 2017 when he called the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

In May 2018 Ranallo was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he explained that none of the rumors regarding JBL were true and that the rigorous travel schedule combined with his struggles with his bi-polar disorder caused him to have a mental breakdown.

“My relationship with them has never been better,” Ranallo said at the time. “And honestly, as much as there’s two sides to every story, the actual truth for me was my mental health wasn’t gonna allow me to maintain that schedule much longer.”

NXT’s next event, NXT TakeOver: XXV, will take place on June 1.

