Strange Netflix’s Tiger King Connection To Bizarre Undertaker Tiger Video Revealed

Back in mid-March WWE legend The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool appeared in a public service announcement for the Rare Species Fund via the Myrtle Beach Safari. And if you’ve been watching the wildly-popular Netflix true crime documentary series Tiger King that name might sound familiar, as it and its owner Doc Antle were heavily featured in the series.

“The Deadman” and McCool both posted numerous photos from their visit to the reservation days before the documentary first dropped. Neither he nor McCool have addressed some of the controversies surrounding both the reservation and Antle that were featured on the show.

Antle took to social media to criticized how he was portrayed in the documentary, though that post has since been deleted.

“We are very disappointed that our facility was mentioned in the new Netflix series. We can only assume it is because Doc Antle has been such a high profile wildlife personality for so many decades that his association would create more buzz,” Antle wrote. “It is important to understand that this series is not a documentary; it’;s sensationalized entertainment with paid participants. Tiger King is the bizarre story of Joe and Carole and their feud. These characters are not representative of experts in the wildlife sector or world class facilities like ours here in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Safari has been recognized by the state of South Carolina as one of the pre-eminent wildlife facilities in the United States. We’ve also received international accolades for the critical role we provide with our qualified, captive breeding programs and our global conservation efforts of threatened and endangered species.”

Ironically the PSA was featured on Monday Night Raw last week when AJ Styles poked fun at it, calling Undertaker a “goth Tiger King.” The pair are scheduled to face each other in a Boneyard Match this coming weekend at WrestleMania 36.

Styles explained what that stipulation meant during a recent Mixer stream.

“So, let me make myself clear on the Boneyard Match — a Boneyard Match means anything can happen,” Styles said, inferring that the match sounded like a renamed Buried Alive Match. “It’s in a graveyard and there will be a grave. Does that kind of put it into perspective? There will be a hole.”