New AEW Game Revealed

All Elite Wrestling and Upper Deck just revealed a brand game will be coming to stores later this year, and fans of one of Upper Deck's most popular franchises will be extremely delighted with the news. Upper Deck announced that AEW will be the newest big-box edition of its Vs. System 2PCG tabletop card game and this will be the first time players can utilize professional athlete cards in the game. The Vs. line includes franchises like Marvel, The Boys, and Mortal Kombat, and now it welcomes professional wrestling to the party with Vs. System 2PCG All Elite Wrestling (via PRNewswire).

As with all of the Vs. entries, players will build a deck featuring main characters, supporting characters, resource locations, plot twists, and equipment, and you'll build your deck in an attempt to knock the opponent's character out. The Vs. System 2PCG AEW set is a 200-card two-player starter box and will include 12 main characters and 28 supporting character cards.

The box will include fan favorites like Sting, Dr. Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, Thunder Rosa, MJF, Kris Statlander, Bryan Danielson, Jade Cargill, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Malakai Black. There will also be two team affiliations that can either be used as part of a standalone game or mixed with other Vs. properties.

"We've been working with AEW for the last two years, and there is no doubt that their passionate fans have been huge supporters of the trading cards and collectibles we've collaborated on so far," said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "Both AEW and Upper Deck continuously push the status quo in our respective industries, and seek to bring innovative experiences to fans around the world. Integrating AEW into the Vs. System® 2PCG® universe is a natural evolution and creates yet another way for fans to make memories with their favorite professional wrestlers."

Upper Deck and AEW previously partnered up in a multi-year agreement for AEW trading cards, including the 2021 AEW Spectrum set. More sets will follow, and now it looks as if this could be the first game of many for that partnership. The AEW roster continues to grow and the storylines and factions within AEW are always changing as well, so you could easily get several expansions for the AEW Vs. game if this one is successful.

"Whether it's the most sought-after trading cards, high quality, authentic autographed memorabilia, or action-packed trading card games, we are confident that Upper Deck will continue to deliver the best for AEW fans around the world," said Mark Caplan, Vice President Licensing and Games at AEW. "We can't wait to get this Vs. System set into fans' hands later this year so they can create their own action-packed deck and engage with their favorite wrestlers."

The Vs. System 2PCG All Elite Wrestling Starter Box will be available in August of this year on the Upper Deck Store and local game stores, and be sure to follow ComicBook.com for more updates.

Are you excited for Vs. System 2PCG All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!