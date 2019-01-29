WWE

WWE Fans Can’t Believe Nia Jax Entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view was full of surprises, and after a monumental showing from the […]

By

WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view was full of surprises, and after a monumental showing from the Women’s Division fans found out that the women of the WWE were not quite done showing off yet.

After surprisingly beating up R-Truth before he got into the ring, Nia Jax officially entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match in the 30th spot. Check it out in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans couldn’t quite believe their eyes as Nia Jax joined a list of esteemed competitors such as Chyna, Beth Phoenix, and Karma, making her the fourth woman to join the Men’s Royal Rumble. Nia Jax showed off why she belonged as well as she quickly eliminated Mustafa Ali, before getting eliminated herself after taking a trio of finishing moves from Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton.

Seeing how well she did here just might be opening up the door to more Intergender contests in the WWE moving forward. Read on to see what fans are saying about Nia’s surprising entry to the Men’s Royal Rumble match and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The full Royal Rumble 2019 card is as follows:

  • Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
  • The Miz and Shane McMahon (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro – SmackDown Tag Team Championship
  • Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks – Raw Women’s Championship
  • Women’s Royal Rumble
  • Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles – WWE Championship
  • Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Balor – WWE Universal Championship
  • Men’s Royal Rumble

‘Damnnnnn’

‘Lord’

Literally Taking on All Challengers

‘Did it Like a Champ!’

‘No Longer a Heel to Me’

‘You’re a Bad, Bad Woman!’

‘Really Fellas?’

‘All We Needed’

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts