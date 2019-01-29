WWE Fans Can’t Believe Nia Jax Entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view was full of surprises, and after a monumental showing from the Women’s Division fans found out that the women of the WWE were not quite done showing off yet.

After surprisingly beating up R-Truth before he got into the ring, Nia Jax officially entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match in the 30th spot. Check it out in the video below.

Fans couldn’t quite believe their eyes as Nia Jax joined a list of esteemed competitors such as Chyna, Beth Phoenix, and Karma, making her the fourth woman to join the Men’s Royal Rumble. Nia Jax showed off why she belonged as well as she quickly eliminated Mustafa Ali, before getting eliminated herself after taking a trio of finishing moves from Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton.

Seeing how well she did here just might be opening up the door to more Intergender contests in the WWE moving forward. Read on to see what fans are saying about Nia’s surprising entry to the Men’s Royal Rumble match and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The full Royal Rumble 2019 card is as follows:

Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

The Miz and Shane McMahon (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro – SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks – Raw Women’s Championship

Women’s Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles – WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Balor – WWE Universal Championship

Men’s Royal Rumble

‘Damnnnnn’

‘Lord’

Literally Taking on All Challengers

Rey Mysterio’s 619 and Randy Orton’s RKO on Nia Jax at WWE Royal Rumble 2019 pic.twitter.com/LlDqKzuquF — // (@33284x) January 28, 2019

‘Did it Like a Champ!’

It take a strong woman to enter the Men’s Royal Rumble match and @NiaJaxWWE did it like a champ! ?? That was awesome @WWE #RoyalRumble — Crystal Renken (@CrystalRenken) January 28, 2019

‘No Longer a Heel to Me’

@NiaJaxWWE just take one for the team to introduce Intergender wrestling!!! She’s no longer a heel to me lol #RoyalRumble — Erick Ollie (@KannibalKuma) January 28, 2019

‘You’re a Bad, Bad Woman!’

Hail to @NiaJaxWWE ! You’re a bad, bad woman! Too bad about that RKO thing though. That looked like it hurt?? Love you, Shero!! — Fangirl (@JaneLoray) January 28, 2019

‘Really Fellas?’

I think @NiaJaxWWE coming out for the men’s #RoyalRumble was one of my biggest Mark outs of the night!!! She held her own til Rey, Randy and Dolph ganged up her?. Really fellas!!!?? #RoyalRumble2019 — Sideline Junkie KG (@MRHARD2HANDLE81) January 28, 2019

‘All We Needed’