Nia Jax and R-Truth Reportedly Have Heat Over Royal Rumble Spot

In her hostile takeover of R-Truth’s #30 Royal Rumble spot, Nia Jax may have excessively roughed up the United States Champion. And R-Truth is reportedly not happy about it.

Upon bull-rushing R-Truth, Jax added a few extra licks to make sure he wouldn’t be getting up. That extra offense may have lead to some unnecessary bruises and according to Jerry Lawler, Truth was actually upset with Jax’s dosage of aggression

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This got real heat for real. She blasted poor R-Truth and knocked him face-first into that wall,” said Lawler. “He was hot, for real hot. They were having to hold him back there. She made it look good,” said Lawler on Dinner With the King.

Whatever “heat” existed was quickly turned into a work a Truth filmed a backstage segment where he was searching for Jax. While he could certainly have thought her attack was extra, chances are things are fine between the pair of Superstars.

However, this isn’t the first time Jax has ben charged with injuring a coworker. In November, an errant punch from Jax ruined Becky Lynch’s face and Survivor Series. That accident made Jax the most hated wrestler in the company for several weeks especially as she continued to troll the WWE Universe.

And it looks like she’s still happy to play that role:

Hahahaha!!!! You guys STAY talking about me!! Well since it’s super cold outside give me ALL THE HEAT 🔥🔥🔥 //t.co/BZQBr3Oxbx — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) February 1, 2019

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!